The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Multiple Photos of Cast Hanging Out

This week, James Gunn finally released the highly-anticipated trailer for The Suicide Squad. He also shared a bunch of awesome character posters which showcased the movie's star-studded cast. Gunn has said in the past that working on this movie was the most fun he's had as a director, and we're not surprised after seeing some of the behind-the-scenes photos. To thank fans for their strong, positive reactions to the trailer, Gunn took to Instagram today to share some photos of the cast hanging out (and one that looks like a table read).

"Thanks so much to so many of you for your compliments & comments & retweets of #TheSuicideSquad trailer. Your kind words have made me emotional more than once. I love the movie & the people who worked on it & I can't wait to see it in theaters with all of you on Aug 6. 🙏❤️," Gunn wrote. Some of the movie's cast commented on the photo, including David Dastmalchian. "You are the glue that brings so much good together," he wrote. "So SO pump for this and for being part of this adventure you have creationed! See you in the theatres yes," Flula Borg added. You can check out Gunn's photos in the post below:

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

Gunn is currently in Canada filming the HBO Max series and The Suicide Squad spin-off, Peacemaker. "Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the upcoming show. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.