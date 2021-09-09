The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Impressive Harley Quinn Action Shot

The Suicide Squad left HBO Max this week, but DC fans won’t have to wait long for the movie’s VOD release. The movie is hitting certain VOD sites next week and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD next month. Previously, director James Gunn teased that the Blu-ray will feature “lots of cool extras” and he shared some more details about the upcoming release in another post earlier today. The director accompanied his Blu-ray plug with a cool behind-the-scenes video that featured cinematographer Henry Braham following Harley Quinn in a sweet action shot.

“Behind the scenes of #TheSuicideSquad – our DP Henry Braham follows Harley through the air. The movie arrives on VOD next week & to Blu-Ray & DVD October 25, with tons of special features, deleted scenes, bloopers & director’s commentary,” Gunn wrote. You can check out the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In honor of The Suicide Squad‘s departure from HBO Max, Gunn and some of the movie’s cast took part in a Twitter watch party last week, where they shared tons of information about the production. The director has been posting a bunch of behind-the-scenes content on social media lately, including fun photos and videos of John Cena (Peacemaker). Gunn and Cena recently wrapped production on a Peacemaker spin-off series for HBO Max, and it was recently revealed that the series could be coming to the streaming service sooner than expected. The Suicide Squad‘s post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the film, and Gunn has teased what fans can expect from the story.

“Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker‘s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

The Suicide Squad‘s cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi as Ratcatcher.

The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 25th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime this year.