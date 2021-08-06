The Suicide Squad Is Leaving HBO Max Tonight

✖

This year has already brought some pretty stellar additions to the world of superhero movies, with DC's The Suicide Squad ranking high among them. The blockbuster film was first released both in theaters on August 6th, with it also being made available on HBO Max for the first 31 days of its release. Unfortunately, that limited time has officially come to an end, as The Suicide Squad is expected to initially leave HBO Max on the evening of Sunday, September 5th. This means that subscribers who pay for the streamer's $14.99/month ad-free plan have until then to watch (or rewatch) James Gunn's DC epic.

Luckily, the film is expected to stream on HBO Max once again following the end of its theatrical run and its release on home video, although an exact release date for that has yet to be announced. But with HBO Max's Peacemaker spinoff series expected to debut in January of 2022, it's safe to assume that The Suicide Squad will return to the streamer before then, to give fans a chance to experience the full story.

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

