The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Showcases Art Department’s Amazing Details From Peacemaker’s Prison Cell

The Suicide Squad is finally being released on Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, and director James Gunn has teased it will feature “lots of cool extras.” The director is constantly sharing awesome behind-the-scenes content from the DC film, giving fans a closer look at all of the little details that go into making such a massive movie. Today, the director took to Instagram to share some epic photos of Peacemaker’s (John Cena) jail cell, which features a lot of impressive additions from the movie’s art department.

“In honor of #TheSuicideSquad being released on Blu-Ray, UHD, & DVD today, I thought I’d share with you these photos of set dressing in Peacemaker’s prison cell, an example of the depth & detail we went into on every set. Our great young people in the art department put an incredible amount of work into each of the prisoner’s cells – & I honestly thought of their work often while shaping the character for the @hbomaxpeacemaker TV series. When I 1st walked into Peacemaker’s cell I was like ‘Oh my God, you guys, I think this is only going in the background of a couple shots for a few seconds!’ They told me it didn’t matter they had the most fun ever just doing it. So I started taking photos & told them at least people who follow me on social networks could enjoy their extraordinary, detailed work in a couple years, which is now. Thanks guys. Many of you can now get back to work on #GotGVol3. Link to Blu Ray in bio,” Gunn wrote. You can check out the images below:

The Suicide Squad won’t be the last fans see of Cena as Peacemaker. The actor will be reprising his role in an upcoming HBO Max series, which was written by Gunn, who also helmed five episodes. The first Peacemaker trailer debuted at DC FanDome earlier this month, and there was a whole lot to unpack from the footage. In fact, many fans took to social media to talk about the trailer.

Peacemaker is set to star Cena in the titular role as well as The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos) as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. The Suicide Squad‘s post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

“Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker‘s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 26th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on January 13th on HBO Max.