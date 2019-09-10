The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Debunks Table Read Rumor, Praises the Film’s Cast

DC fans are very curious to see exactly how The Suicide Squad comes together, and it looks like writer-director is providing a pretty big update. On Tuesday, Gunn took to Twitter to respond to previously-circulating reports that the film’s first table read would be happening on Wednesday, September 11th. As Gunn revealed, the table read actually occurred on Monday, September 9th — and that he was truly “blown away” by how talented the cast of the film is.

Like so many rumors, this one was false. Table read was yesterday. I was, truly, blown away by the amount of talent in the room. Holy cow. https://t.co/XnSvFZla5a — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 10, 2019

While fans have gone back and forth on whether or not to call The Suicide Squad a sequel or reboot, the film is expected to be a largely-different take from David Ayer’s Oscar-winning 2016 film Suicide Squad.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s called The Suicide Squad,’ DC Films producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The Suicide Squad is expected to see the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. In addition to Elba, new cast members are expected to include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Steve Agee as King Shark, and John Cena as Peacemaker. The cast is also rumored to include Idris Elba, Storm Reid, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, and Flula Borg in currently-unknown roles. Filming is expected to begin sometime later this month.

“I know that he’s [James] very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it and I will say nothing other than that it’s really good.” Sean Gunn, James’ brother, told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

Are you excited to see James Gunn‘s take on The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.