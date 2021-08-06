The Suicide Squad: New Behind-the-Scenes Video Features Idris Elba Making Fun of James Gunn

✖

The Suicide Squad finally hit theaters and HBO Max at the beginning of the month, and one of the most fun things about the movie's post-release is all of the behind-the-scenes content shared by director James Gunn. Gunn has been posting info about how certain scenes were made, and revealing easter eggs you may have missed. Recently, the director posted some images of the "nano rig" they used on set to film scenes with Sebastian the Rat and the photos featured Idris Elba (Bloodsport) behind the camera. In his latest post, Gunn shared more behind-the-scenes content of Elba, and this time with the actor is seen poking fun at the director on set.

"Idris taking the piss and imitating me on the set of #TheSuicideSquad. I was often worried about our cinematographer/camera operator Henry Braham’s arms and back because I redo lines and actions over and over, sometimes resulting in single takes running over twenty minutes. Henry would have to hold up the Nano rig for most of that time and I didn’t want to destroy him. (Also in the shot are my great script supervisor Marty 'The Cobra' Kitrosser and Executive Producer Nik Korda," Gunn wrote. You can check out the video below:

Recently, Elba spoke with Entertainment Tonight and talked about his role in the film, including the fact that his character ended up in Belle Reve for shooting Superman. During the chat, Elba revealed he would like to make a prequel that features the showdown between Bloodsport and the Man of Steel.

"It wouldn't be next, it would be what came before," Elba replied when asked what he would like to do next with DC. "I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman? I would love to see that narrative come alive."

"I didn't know what character I was playing, but I knew the type of character and I knew the position he played within the storyline," Elba explained. "So that's all I needed to understand, and I signed on. But I did know that he was the first guy to put Superman in the hospital because he shot Superman (laughs), and that's why he's in jail. That was very intriguing and also became a little bit of a motivation in some of my scenes and my character development."

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres and is available to watch on HBO Max.