Viola Davis Spotted on The Suicide Squad Set

Suicide Squad‘s Amanda Waller, actress Viola Davis, is back in action on the set of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The film kicked off production earlier this month and new photos show Davis back on the job as Waller. You can see for yourself below. Davis is one of several stars of 2016’s Suicide Squad returning in The Suicide Squad. Others include Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). They’re joined by newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

One Suicide Squad star who is not returning is Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who played Killer Croc in the 2016 film. “I don’t think I need to [do it again], to be honest,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje said during a recent interview. “I did it, I enjoyed it, it bought me a Bentley and I will keep moving on.”

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer’s Suicide Squad, despite having some cast members and characters in common. The title of The Suicide Squad reflects that difference. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct the new film while he was at-the-time fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though Gunn is now back on board the Marvel film, he’ll make The Suicide Squad first.

Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn, told ComicBook.com that he’s read his brother’s script for the film and was impressed. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.