The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Why John Cena Keeps Wearing His Peacemaker Costume

As DC fans might know, John Cena and James Gunn are in the midst of filming a brand new TV series based on his character from The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker. While production has been ongoing, Cena has been doing something that few other actors in comic properties would dare try, appearing in various on-camera interviews in his costume. Cena appeared on XX and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in his costume, even last night a video appeared of him in the outfit along with a sneak peek at the Peacemaker's house as he was speaking from the set. Now, thanks to Gunn and Cena, we've found out the reason to the ultimate question: "Why?"

In response to Cena appearing on costume from the set, Gunn tweeted: "Can’t get @JohnCena out of that costume no matter how hard I try. He honestly seems to want to wear it everywhere." Cena replied to his director, writing: "Well, it’s made of an overly comfy cotton blend. Its colors are very subdued avant garde mixed into an unpretentious nouveau riche statement that screams “which way to liberty beach?! #fashion" Finally, Gunn dropped a scoop about Cena's costume wearing, adding: "I’m not kidding, @JohnCena just took a uniform home from set because he said he wanted to see what it was like taking a nap in it."

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said about the show when it was announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th while Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.