Marvel and DC Superheroes Reimagined as If Tim Burton Designed Them

Comic book movie fans always like to talk about what could’ve been, and a picture says it better than a thousand chat threads can. Take, for example, today’s gallery of artwork, which depict what some of hte most famous superheroes of all would look like, if their respective movies had all been directed by Tim Burton:

The artwork by Andrew Tarusov ceratinly captures the satirical spirit of what Burton’s work is, often depicting the heroes of DC and Marvel in “tragic misfit” light of heroism, which is the staple of many of Burton’s films.

It’s not complete success, though; certain pieces of art like Batman and Superman hit too closely to home, as Burton actually directed two Batman movies, and the failed Superman Lives movie of the late ’90s/00s. Clearly there’s missed opportunity for the artist to make reference to these real-life events in the art. Nicolas Cage’s long-haired Superman Lives version of the hero, for example.

If you like what you see, check out all of ANdrew Tarusov’s artwork.