Titans Beast Boy Actor Accidentally Revealed Wonder Girl’s Costume

The second season of DC Universe’s Titans is coming later this year and when it finally arrives, there’s a lot for fans to be excited about. Not only will the series likely address the big cliffhanger that closed out the show’s first season, but it will also see additional characters coming into play, including Conor Leslie‘s Wonder Girl. While Leslie had a small role as Donna Troy in the first season of the series, fans have been waiting to see the character go to the next level and suit up as Wonder Girl. Now, thanks to a since-deleted post on Instagram by Beast Boy actor Ryan Potter, we may have just gotten a taste of what that will look like.

Over on Reddit’s Titans subreddit, u/Vullein070 shared the image that Potter posted (and deleted) and put it side-by-side with his own edit as Potter’s post was shared in “negative” format. With the colors restored and corrected, you can see a variety of images from behind-the-scenes of Titans — including a shot of Leslie in her Wonder Girl costume on the right hand side of the image. You can check it out below.

While it’s not the best look at the Wonder Girl costume, it looks very much like the first look revealed back in January. The neckline and sleeves in particular line up to that costume, whose overall design — particularly the star field on it — is reminiscent of a more recent (albeit all-black) version of the character’s top in comics.

This isn’t the first behind-the-scenes peek that has popped up and revealed some interesting details for the upcoming season of Titans. Last week, Minka Kelly, Anna Diop, and Leslie posted a short video to Instagram themselves that showed the three stars having fun on set, but an eagle-eyed fan noticed Teagan Croft in the background, apparently getting some alterations to her costume. In the video, you can catch a glimpse of a dark spot on her forehead — very likely the gem that fans know well from comic books when it comes to Raven.

You can check out the official description for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Titans Season 2 hits DC Universe later this year.