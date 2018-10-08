‘Titans’ Alan Ritchson Says It Takes Eight People to Get Him in Hawk Costume

Costumes are a big part of being a superhero, but when it comes to translating some of them from page to screen the physical product can be a challenge — especially for Titans‘ Alan Ritchson.

The actor, who plays Hawk in the DC Universe live action series, told ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con that his costume isn’t comprised of special effects and, as a result, required eight people to put on.

“It’s all practical,” Ritchson said. “It takes about eight people to get into that thing.”

Ritchson went on to explain that the process of suiting up as Hawk is so complex that he does whatever he can to delay the inevitable, though the end result is an impressive costume very fitting for the DC character.

“I say no and I’m gonna eat and delay and I’m going to find every excuse not to get into it until they get really upset and then I do and like four people come into the trailer and we start one layer at a time and it’s so tight and so many pieces that have to snap on it’s just like a thirty minute process so I just sort of sit there while they do their thing and eventually it’s on and it looks cool when it’s done,” he said. “They did a really good job building the suit.”

Of course, while Ritchson is a little less than enthusiastic about suiting up at least until it’s all finally on, his co-star Anna Diop is excited about her costume. The Starfire actress told ComicBook.com that the character will eventually move on from the controversial “street clothes” look to a more comics-accurate version on Titans.

“As soon as I put it on, everyone was flipping out,” Diop said. “It’s awesome because it’s something that so many people have seen for so long and it means so much to people and this is the first time we’re bringing it to life, but you know — our story takes its time. It takes its time, it’s an origin story, so it takes its time in the characters coming to this place where you see them and the way that everyone’s always known. I hope that the audience can be patient with us and have fun with us. It’s a ride, and it’s a fun one.”

Titans is the first “R-rated” mainstream superhero series, bringing a group of popular characters from animated series to live action for the first time. Series producer Geoff Johns spoke about the decision to add cussing and broken bones to the mature take on the Teen Titans, while taking the opportunity to make the show more serialized.

“It was an opportunity do less of a conventional procedural show and more of a 12-hour movie,” Johns said. “We could focus in more on character and push the envelope, in terms of content.”

Titans is set to be the first live-action TV series on the DC Universe streaming service, launching about a month after the service went live. The series will launch on Netflix outside of the US as DC Universe is only available domestically.

Titans will premiere on DC Universe on October 12.