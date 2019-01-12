‘Titans’ Is Now Streaming Internationally on Netflix

The first season of Titans just ended on DC Universe, but fans outside of the United States have not been able to access the grim-n-gritty superhero series. Until now.

The new series is now available on Netflix internationally, outside of the U.S. So it’s time to see what the fuss is about and get to bingeing before work begins on Season 2 of Titans.

In its first 11 episodes, Titans has earned a lot of buzz for how it embraces the lore of DC Comics, staying true to the heart of the original comic series from George Perez and Marv Wolfman, while being a mature superhero show for adults.

In the first season, the Titans came together in an effort of protecting Rachel Roth from nefarious forces wanting to transform her into the Raven. Dick Grayson renounced his identity as Robin, Garfield Logan abandoned the Doom Patrol for a new family, and Kory Anders discovered her hidden past.

Warning: Spoilers for Titans Season 1 below.

But there were also appearances from other fan-favorite heroes including Hawk and Dove, Jason Todd’s Robin, and the former Wonder Girl Donna Troy. But the season finale also teased another introduction: the clone of Superman that will become Superboy. Series showrunner Greg Walker teased the character’s future on the second season of the series.

“It’s still brewing,” Walker said to Entertainment Weekly. “What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

And while this plan wasn’t fixed from day one, Walker found confidence in the execution with his collaborators.

“[The ending] wasn’t totally planned from day one — or maybe it was in [Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman’s] heads, but they didn’t tell me,” Walker said. “It definitely wasn’t something that we thought of until the very end. I think we knew that would be a direction that would be exciting for the fans and a tease that would be interesting for us as well, and that was the best spot to put it in.”

The first season of Titans is now streaming on Netflix for subscribers outside of the United States.