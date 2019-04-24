‘Titans’ Season 2: New Look at Donna Troy Revealed

Fans are excited to reunite with the cast of Titans during season 2, but that especially goes for Connor Leslie’s Donna Troy, who quickly made an impression on fans after her debut in season 1. We didn’t get as much of her in the season as we would’ve liked, but the good news is she’s back for the sophomore season, and a new photo taken by co-star Anna Diop (Starfire) gives us a quick look at her on the set of DC Universe’s flagship series, which you can check out in the photo below.

The photo shows Leslie in a black leather jacket looking towards the camera, much like the photo Diop was featured in a few days ago. It’s a simple yet stunning photo, and her co-stars think so too, as Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, and Minka Kelly all commented on the photo. Diop responded “I’m sobbing 😭😭😭😍😍😍”, while Croft said “stopppppppp 🥰🥰🥰” Kelly then added “Oh hiii pretty ❤️”

Leslie got a kick out of Diop’s comment, responding “walking over with my sleeve for you to use as a tissue 💜” You can check out the full photo below.

Troy will join the other Titans as they attempt to deal with the fallout from season 1. For those who watched the big finale, you know that Trigon made a surprising move in his bid to break through, taking possession of Dick Grayson instead of Rachel as he had been trying to do all season.

That caused Grayson to witness a dark nightmare scenario where Bruce Wayne finally went over the edge. Batman would not only kill the Joker but also all the other Gotham villains, and Grayson’s attempts to talk him down did not work. This was all in Grayson’s mind of course, and Bruce Wayne will be making his debut on Titans in the second season, so we’re sure there will be some fallout there.

We also saw Troy plant the seeds for Grayson eventually dropping the Robin name and going with Nightwing during season 1, so we also hope that comes to fruition before the season ends.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

Titans season 2 hits later this year.

