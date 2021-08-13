Titans Season 3 Scarecrow Actor Vincent Kartheiser Investigated for Misconduct Claims

✖

The day after the third season of the hit DC series premiered on HBO Max a new report reveals that actor Vincent Kartheiser, one of the new additions to the cast this season and who took on the role of Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow, was the subject of "two internal investigations by Titans studio Warner Bros Television." Deadline brings word of these allegations, describing them as "disruptive, juvenile behavior and inappropriate comments" on the set. They further report that the first investigation didn't call for Kartheiser to be terminated, with the actor reportedly given a verbal reprimand, but the second investigation reportedly resulted in an on-set representative monitoring him.

“Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations,” a spokesperson said in a statement to the trade. “Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives.” Deadline went on to report that "other claims about alleged misconduct" were investigated as well. Though Kartheiser was added as a series regular for season three, they report he's not likely to return for a fourth season (pending renewal).

The first three episodesof Titans season three are now streaming, some of which do feature Kartheiser as the DC villain. Unlike other cast members and executive producers that have been promoting the series ahead of its premiere Kartheiser has not been conducting interviews for the TV series. Titans marks his latest television effort, best known for previously appearing in the hit AMC series Mad Man alongside others including The Path, Das Boot, and The OA.

Titans also stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson aka Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders aka Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth aka Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan aka Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl, Curran Walters as Jason Todd aka Red Hood, Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent aka Superboy, with Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall aka Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger aka Dove. Other newcomers this season include Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, Damaris Lewis as Blackfire, and Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake aka another Robin.

The first two seasons of Titans are streaming now on HBO Max. New episodes of the show arrive weekly now with the season three finally premiering on October 21. Though only 12 critical reviews have been submitted for Titans season three to Rotten Tomatoes, the series does have a perfect 100% score on the platform.