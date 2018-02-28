Doom Patrol’s Negative Man Joins ‘Titans’ TV Series

Another member of the Doom Patrol is making their way to the world of television!

Not long after Geoff Johns announced that the upcoming live-action Titans TV series would include the Doom Patrol, casting reports began revealing several of the team’s roles. Today, Den of Geek reports that Dwain Murphy (The Strain) had landed the role of Negative Man.

In addition to his turn as Sean Duncan on The Strain, Murphy has appeared on shows like Star Trek: Discovery, The Mist, Mohawk Girls, and Killjoys.

First appearing as an original member of the Doom Patrol in 1963, Larry Trainor was involved in accident resulting in an exposure to radioactive chemicals. This gave him the ability to release a negatively charged energy being from his body, earning him the name Negative Man. This being, or spirit, can fly at high speeds, cause explosions, and pass through solid objects.

Murphy’s addition as Negative Man marks the fourth member of the Doom Patrol the Titans series has cast. Bruno Bichir landed the role of Niles “The Chief” Caulder, the man behind Doom Patrol, while Drop Dead Diva alum April Bowlby was cast as Rita Farr/Elasti-Girl.

Just last week, ComicBook.com exclusively revealed that Jake Michaels had been cast as the Doom Patrol’s most popular member, Robotman.

The Doom Patrol will join the usual members of the Titans on the TV show, including Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Starfire (Anna Diop), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and Dove (Minka Kelly).

Titans will be released on DC’s upcoming streaming service sometime this year, though no specific premiere date has been announced.

