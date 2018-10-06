‘Titans’ Producer Says Wonder Girl Is Spectacular

While Titans has yet to make its debut on DC Universe, there are quite a lot of characters that fans are eager to see appear, and it sounds like the wait for one will be worth it.

ComicBook.com got a chance to talk to Akiva Goldsman, who serves as an executive producer on the series, during Titans‘ world premiere at New York Comic Con. When asked about some of the fan-favorites that are expected to appear – mainly, Jason Todd/Robin (Curran Walters) and Donna Troy/Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie) – Goldsman had a lot to say about the latter.

“Wonder Girl is spectacular, and exactly what you would imagine, you know?” Goldsman teased. “We’re trying to… Hawk and Dove are in the second episode, we’re trying to feather [our characters] out. It’s not like everybody is in every episode. We are [doing] a little bit of moving through relationships, in order to form the team.”

Donna Troy had previously been a bit of an enigma when Titans was in production, with Leslie eventually being confirmed in the role earlier this year. And in a way, it’s easy to see why her Titans debut is slated for a bit later in the season, especially considering the larger plan that the series has in place.

“In early days we kind of grossly discussed the first three season just in very large blocks.” Goldsman explained to ComicBook.com. “And obviously with serialized television, what’s great these days, is you can do set ups and pay offs at least within the season and there are also some that we hope will be able to pay off next season.”

Either way, it sounds like Donna will be entering the group at a unique time, as they are reluctantly brought together for an array of different reasons.

“They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.” co-executive producer Geoff Johns explained in a previous interview. “[Teen Titans] was, for its time, very controversial. It pushed the envelope really, really hard. We wanted to do a show that did the same thing. But I will say, the trailer, I think some people think ‘Oh, it’s all this, or it’s all that.’ The show is a bunch of different tones. But that’s a part of the show, that’s definitely part of the show.”

Titans will premiere on October 12th on DC Universe.