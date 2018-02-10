‘Titans’ TV Series Casts Seamus Dever in Mystery Role

The cast of DC Comics‘ upcoming Titans series has just added another major player.

Seamus Dever has reportedly been cast in the upcoming live-action series, according to Deadline. Details about Dever’s role are currently being kept under wraps, aside from the fact that it will be recurring.

Dever is best known for playing Detective Kevin Ryan on Castle, as well as his roles on Army Wives and General Hospital. This will not be his first foray in the world of comic book television, as he is also set to play Don Eichman on an episode of FX’s Legion.

Considering what fans already know about Titans, there are a couple different DC Comics characters that Dever could be playing. One big possibility could be Trigon, who is the birth father of Raven (Tegan Croft) and a powerful demon.

Casting information about Trigon surfaced late last month, and hinted that the character – under the moniker “Evan Logue” – would be a “charismatic cult leader” in his “late 30s-40s.” It wouldn’t be too out of the question to see Dever in that kind of role, or in one of the other antagonist roles that have come up for Titans.

Another possibility is that Dever could be playing “Dave Story”, a role that some have taken to be a code name for Bruce Wayne/Batman. Considering the fact that Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) will have a central role in Titans, it isn’t too out of the question that a version of Bruce Wayne could appear, and some would argue that Dever could fill that role.

A lot is still currently unknown about Titans, aside from the first looks at Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites), Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly) in costume. Other cast members will include Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, and Lindsey Gort as Amy Rohrbach.

Titans is set to debut sometime in 2018 on DC’s currently-untitled streaming service.