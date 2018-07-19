‘Titans’ Trailer Release Date Revealed at SDCC

It looks like the first footage from DC Universe’s Titans could be arriving sooner than everyone thought.

ComicBook.com was inside DC Universe’s installation at San Diego Comic-Con, where it was revealed that the first official trailer for Titans will drop Thursday, July 19th, at 9AM EST / 6AM PST.

For fans who have been eagerly anticipating Titans‘ debut for quite some time, this will surely be a pleasant surprise. The series has been a bit of an enigma in the years since it was first put in development, with a few promotional stills and some leaked set photos only giving fans a glimpse at what to expect.

“For the sake of our incredible fans – I hated that this is the first picture people are seeing.” Anna Diop, who plays Starfire said in a social media post when the photos were leaked. “It’s out of context and it’s a misrepresentation of the incredible character I get to play. And also a misrepresentation of the phenomenal production behind it all.”

Hopefully, this first trailer will provide fans with a better idea of what to expect in the series — and maybe get a few people even more hyped.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Dwain Murphy (Negative Man), Seamus Dever (Robot Man), and Bruno Bichir (The Chief). The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

You can check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Titans is expected to debut on DC Universe later this year. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.