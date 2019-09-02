Tyler Hoechlin Once Thought He Was Going to Play Batman

Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin is ready to do his part and help the CW’s collected heroes carry the day during “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” He’s Superman now, but once upon a time, he thought he might be playing Batman instead. Hoechlin talked about those days during his appearance at FAN EXPO Canada. The actor talked about a number of topics as he gears up for the immense crossover.

“Honestly, if I’m being honest, I think I would have assumed that I probably would have been chosen for more of a Batman thing than Superman originally,” Hoechlin explained to the crowd. “There was a rumor back, it was years ago when we were at San Diego Comic-Con, people just started coming up to me like crazy like, ‘Is it true, is it true, are you gonna be Batman?’ And I was like, ‘I’ve heard nothing about this.’ But it went on for like a couple of weeks, and I think even months, where it started to gain some steam, to the point [where I thought], ‘This might happen, I don’t know, there’s enough people talking about it.’”

Rumors becoming reality is nothing new for comic book hero media. In fact, many had wondered if Hoechlin was going to be present for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” before he was even officially announced. Thinking of the actor in that cowl and doing the Batman character is a little jarring, but not totally unbelievable. Having so many fans approaching you with “news” before you know about it must be partially disorienting.

Another rumored clash might happen during “Crisis on Infinite Earths” as the Supergirl star openly wondered if his Superman will be “friends or foes” with the Brandon Routh‘s Kingdom Come Man of Steel during the same appearance at FAN EXPO. He’s absolutely excited for fans to see the entire thing for themselves.

“They gave me some great stuff to play with last year [in the Elseworlds crossover], doing the two Supermen thing. So now that we have another person donning the suit, it’s gonna be great. I won’t have to do double duty, I’ll just kind of play against somebody. Meeting another Superman is “gonna be fun. I’m excited to see if we’re friends or foes,” Hoechlin said.

The star admits that he is anxious to return to Vancouver in order to complete filming for “Crisis.” All of the hype around this crossover is warranted. It sounds like anything and everything is on the table. Rumors are swirling about there being even more cameos and returns that haven’t even been announced yet. Fans should be cautiously optimistic that the Arrowverse is about to see something truly epic.

The Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” launches in December on The CW.