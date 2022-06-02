Warner Bros. Discovery’s Plans for DC Movies Still Up in the Air

The media landscape underwent a major change earlier this year, with the landmark merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. The joining of the two media companies has raised a number of questions about the future of Warner Bros.’ properties, including the various movies, television shows, and comics from DC Entertainment. A new report from The Wrap sheds light on Warner Bros. Discovery’s future plans to streamline Warner Bros. into three distinct divisions — Warner Bros. and New Line, Warner Animation Group, and DC Entertainment — following the recently-announced exit of Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich. According to the report, a lot of the specifics of DC Entertainment — including the division’s film franchise — are still in flux.

The report reveals that it is “unclear at this point” who could ultimately be hired for the top spot at DC, with that reportedly being dependent on whether or not current DC Films president Walter Hamada stays on. At the moment, Hamada will be reporting to new co-chairmans Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, with one source in the report stating that he would only be staying until his potential replacement is chosen. The report also reveals that the new head of DC — whether it be Hamada or someone else — would be overseeing the film, television, and publishing components of the company.

With regards to DC’s film franchise itself, the report cites previously-rumored plans to “reset” the cinematic universe with the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently poised to debut in the summer of 2023. In the meantime, sources are reportedly unsure if the new executives would follow the plan established by The Flash, or dovetail into something new altogether.

“If anything they’ll go back to individual movies unless De Luca has some plan,” a DC insider says in the report. “They need to get a f-ing Superman movie off the ground, and if the plan is a shared universe, a [Henry] Cavill-led Superman needs to be the focal point… [They] should scratch every Superman project in development and start fresh with Cavill.”

Previous reporting has shed a light on how Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav is approaching the DC universe, with the studio already cancelling its plans to make an HBO Max-exclusive Wonder Twins movie, and reportedly axing veteran DC shows Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow after not wanting to continue to pay for their studio spaces. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zaslav is “imposing a mandate that DC movies should now be made with a theatrical-first goal,” with a source quoted in the report also claiming that “a lot of things that were developed are going to go away.” Recent reporting also revealed that Zaslav reached out to Joker director Todd Phillips to serve as an advisor to DC Films. Ultimately, DC fans will have to wait and see what these incremental changes mean for the larger cinematic universe.

