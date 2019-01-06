Watch Jason Momoa Do His Scooby-Doo Impression

Jason Momoa is currently dominating the box office with Aquaman, but in a new video, he does his best impression of another legendary hero, whose name is Scooby-Doo.

Scooby-Doo and Shaggy voice actor Scott Innes had the chance to hang out with Momoa a bit recently, and during that time he got Momoa to do his best Scooby-Doo impersonation on video. In the video, Momoa is initially a bit hesitant to do it, as when Innis says “Jason Momoa doing his best Scooby and Shaggy” Momoa says “No!”

He quickly changes his mind though, telling Innis to do it first. Innis then launches into Shaggy, saying “Zoinks! Scooby Dooby Doo!” That’s followed by Momoa repeating him in full Scooby-Doo, and you know what, it ain’t half bad. Innis laughs and tells him that was good, and then Momoa comes back into the frame and says “Geez Scoob!”.

“Like I tell ya, man, there ain’t nothing like a Scooby-Snack with Jason Momoa,” Innis says in full Shaggy voice. Momoa then gives a “Scooby-Snacks” and then both launch into Scooby’s laugh.

You can watch the delightful little video above.

“What happens when Jason Momoa the number one actor in America with the number one movie get to hang out with one of his childhood idols ?”

Scott Innes was the voice behind Scooby-Doo and Shaggy for years, particularly from 1999 to 2002. He voiced the characters in projects like Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost, Scooby-Doo! Phantom of the Knight, Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders, Night of the Living Doo, and more. He even voiced Scrappy-Doo in Scooby-Doo! The Movie.

It makes sense that Momoa is in such a good mood, as his film Aquaman is currently crushing it at the box office. it added another $9.3 million on Friday and is estimated to hit around $260 million domestically after the three day weekend (via Box Office Mojo). Aquaman also brought in another $12.4 million from international markets, and currently sits at $887 million worldwide, though that total doesn’t include Saturday or Sunday’s upcoming numbers.

As of that current $887 million worldwide number, Aquaman has passed Venom and Mission: Impossible – Fallout to take the # 5 spot on the top 2018 worldwide list, though it has a bit of work to do if it wants to catch the next tier. The top 4 films of 2018 are all over a billion, and while Aquaman seems poised to break that mark as well, it remains to be seen how far it can go. Its next achievement will be to pass Incredibles 2, which sits at #4 with $1.242.6 billion. Incredibles 2 hit that mark after 26 weeks, while Aquaman is only just now in its third, so it has plenty of time to make it happen.

Aquaman is in theaters now.