Watchmen Companion Site May Shed Light on Judd Crawford’s Secret

On Sunday, HBO’s Watchmen introduced viewers to a character from the original graphic novel form Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons in the form of FBI Agent Laurie Blake (Jean Smart,) who was in a former life the second Silk Spectre. The introduction created a significant tie to the source material in a complex way, but that’s not the only thing that came with the third episode of the series. A third batch of documents were also added to the show’s companion site, Peteypedia, and among them is a surprising document that may shed light the secrets the late Judd Crawford took to his grave — namely those KKK robes hidden in his closet.

In File 3 on Peteypedia is a piece of evidence entitled “Four Letters“. The letter in question ends up being dated back to 1955 and is from J. David Keene — the Congressman who put forth the Keene Act that outlawed costumed crime fighting — to a “Sheriff Crawford”. Given the date, it’s probably reasonable to assume that this Sheriff Crawford is Judd’s father. What the letter outlines is the significance of a gift, specifically George Catlin’s “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship”. The letter outlines the history of the painting as well as Catlin’s own — how he had to sell all of his original works due to debt and then recreated them with slight tweaks to the titles, which is historically accurate. The real-life Catlin did in fact do that. Additionally, Catlin is a bit of a curious figure in art as many of the artist’s observations, experiences, and portrayals have been questioned in terms of accuracy. The letter is meant to drive home the importance to “never betray your birthright” and suggests that the painting came with the “responsibility” that Sheriff Crawford inherited and that it needs to be passed down to whoever inherits that same responsibility from him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The letter strongly alludes to the idea that the elder Keene and Crawford were involved in the KKK, though it never directly says so in as many words. However, even the allusion is unsettling when one remembers that it wasn’t just the old-style KKK robes in Judd’s home. The painting “Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship” was seen on the wall in his house. The camera even closes in on it as Angela (Regina King) leaves, those robes hidden in her bag. If the painting was in Judd’s possession, and the directions in the letter were followed, it suggests that Judd was himself in the KKK, or at least once was. It also hints that there could be more going on with the young Senator Joe Keene (James Wolk) than meets the eye as well, something that itself could be very interesting considering he was attacked by Seventh Kavalry in Sunday’s episode.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.