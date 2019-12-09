Watchmen Scores Four Critics Choice Awards Nominations

HBO’s new hit drama series Watchmen, a live-action follow-up to the hit Alan Moore & Dave Gibbons graphic novel, is a critical darling, nabbing four nominations at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. Watchmen was nominated for Best Drama Series alongside The Crown, David Makes Man, The Good Fight, Pose, This Is Us, and fellow HBO shows Game of Thrones & Succession. Regina King also earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series for playing Angela Abar aka Sister Night, nominated alongside Christine Baranski, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Nicole Kidman, Mj Rodriguez, Sarah Snook, and Zendaya.

Watchmen also saw co-star Tim Blake Nelson nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for playing Looking Glass, he’s nominated with Asante Blackk, Asia Kate Dillon, Peter Dinklage, Justin Hartley, Delroy Lindo, and former Watchmen film star Billy Crudup. Jean Smart was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Laurie Blake, sharing the nod with Helena Bonham Carter, Gwendoline Christie, Laura Dern, Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Regina King took to Twitter to react to the news, saying: “So honored to be a part of a team of virtuosos. Congratulations to the kick ass cast and crew of #WatchmenHBO.”

It’s unclear if Watchmen will return for a second season, though for those keeping track of the verbage in the trailer for the next episode it does say “season finale” rather than “series finale.” Creator Damon Lindelof previously said that they’ve planned for the nine episode first season to tell a full story but that if fans are eager for more then they would return.

“It was designed to be a complete story much in the vein of shows like Fargo or True Detective, with an understanding that there are many Watchmen stories to tell, but there’s not a big cliffhanger in the final episode,” Lindelof said. “I think the majority of the mysteries — at least the ones that are central to the stories that we tell — are resolved by the end of the ninth episode.”

The season finale of Watchmen airs this Sunday, December 15th, on HBO.