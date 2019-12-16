Will There Be a Watchmen Season 2?

After eight weeks of epic plot twists, bizarre sequences, and Lube Man, HBO’s Watchmen airs its season finale tonight. The ninth episode of the series run, which is titled “See How They Fly”, is expected to wrap up the series’ surprising narrative in a massive and epic way. Even with the season finale still minutes away from airing, fans are (understandably) beginning to wonder if and when a second season will debut. Unfortunately, it sounds like you might have to wonder a while longer. At the time of this writing, Watchmen has not been renewed for a second season by HBO.

The idea of Watchmen getting a second season has been a bit of an enigma almost since it prepared, as the series’ critical and fan acclaim certainly seemed to warrant it. But as series creator Damon Lindelof said at the beginning of the series, he can’t see himself being at the helm of a second season.

“[It’s] not my story, right? I appropriated it,” Lindelof explained in October. “And so the idea that someone else could come along and do another season of Watchmen, that’s really exciting to me, too. I would watch the fuck out of that. These nine episodes are sort of everything that I have to say at this point about Watchmen, and then we’ll kind of go from there.”

In recent days, Lindelof and the series’ cast and crew have had a different approach to whether or not a sophomore outing is a possibility.

“I am deeply, profoundly appreciative for how well received the season has been up until now, and I don’t want to feel like I’m ungrateful, but I still don’t have any inclination whatsoever to continue the story, and that is largely and almost exclusively based on the fact that I don’t have an idea,” Lindelof explained. “If I’m going to be involved in any more ‘Watchmen,’ I should be able to answer the questions, why, and why now, and the answers to those questions shouldn’t be, ‘Well because that’s what you do, because the first one was good.’ I’m not saying there shouldn’t be a second season of ‘Watchmen,’ and I’m not even saying that that season shouldn’t feature some of the characters in this season of ‘Watchmen.’ I just don’t know what it should be.”

