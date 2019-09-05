Watchmen New York Comic Con Teaser Released

Earlier this month, the Watchmen adaptation coming to HBO got its official premiere date, with fans attending New York Comic Con getting a taste of the new series at its panel on October 4th, as revealed in the above teaser. It’s unclear exactly what fans at the event will get to witness, as the convention will oftentimes debut for audiences in attendance an entire advanced episode, though the secrecy and anticipation surrounding this endeavor might only lead to the reveal of a handful of scenes. Regardless of what the fans are shown, even those not in attendance can catch the series premiere weeks later when Watchmen premieres on October 20th.

Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, drama series Watchmen, debuting this fall from executive producer Damon Lindelof (HBO’s The Leftovers) embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.

The series stars Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk.

The comic from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons was previously adapted into a 2009 film from director Zack Snyder, while this TV series isn’t meant to serve as a direct adaptation or a sequel, but rather a series set in the world depicted in the books. While Moore is reportedly “not thrilled” with this adaptation’s mere existence, Gibbons is a little more receptive to the project.

“I do know a little about it,” Gibbons shared late last year. “I’ve had conversations with Damon, and I’ve read the screenplay for the pilot. I don’t think it’s my place to say too much about it, other than I found Damon’s approach to be really refreshing and exciting and unexpected. I don’t think it’s gonna be what people think it’s going to be. It certainly wasn’t what I imagined it to be. I think it’s extremely fresh. I’m really looking forward to seeing it on the screen.”

He added, “I’ve been resistant to the comic book prequels and sequels, but what Damon’s doing is not that at all, it’s very far away from that. While it’s very reverential and true to the source material (by which I mean the Watchmen graphic novel that Alan and I did), it’s not retreading the same ground, it’s not a reinterpretation of it. It approaches it in a completely unexpected way.”

Stay tuned for reveals from the Watchmen panel at New York Comic Con on October 4th. Check out the series premiere on October 20th.

