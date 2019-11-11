Watchmen: The Battle Continues in “Little Fear of Lightning” Preview

The Watchmen television series is nearing its halfway point, and its unique take on the DC Comics graphic novel has gone into some interesting and unexpected places. This week’s episode introduced even more characters into the show’s wide web, and added some dark new details to its existing mysteries. If you want to see where the story is going next, HBO just released a teaser for the series’ next episode, which is titled “Little Fear of Lightning”.

The title for the episode appears to be a reference to “if there were no thunder, men would have little fear of lightning”, a line in Jules Verne’s iconic novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. What exactly that means for the episode itself remains to be seen, especially considering how delightfully-esoteric the episode titles have been thus far.

Early details surrounding the episode indicate that it will follow the “daring escape” of Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias (Jeremy Irons), who appears to be held captive at his country estate. This week’s installment revealed more details about Veidt’s clone assistants, Ms. Crookshanks and Mr. Phillips — as well as how long he’s been in the prison-turned-nightmare of the estate.

“Adrian Veidt is a character that I’m obsessed with and I was very compelled to wonder what happens to the Smartest Man in the World after he saves it,” showrunner Damon Lindelof recently told Collider. “What’s your follow up act? More importantly, how do you deal with the frustration of ‘I saved the world but I can’t tell anybody that I saved the world.’ What situation do you put him in that it would be really interesting to watch him get himself out of, so the obvious idea that occurred to us was that he was under house arrest of some kind. We don’t know exactly how he came to be in this house or who his jailer is entirely at this point, but the idea is doing an escape story with Adrian Veidt that’s more like Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner than it was like Escape from Alcatraz, that felt too delicious to not do.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Little Fear of Lightning” below!

“The origin story of Looking Glass is revealed, as is the truth behind the greatest hoax in American history; The Smartest Man In The World plots a daring escape.”

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO. “Little Fear of Lightning” will air on November 17th.