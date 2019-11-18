Watchmen Dives Into the Past in “This Extraordinary Being” Preview

Watchmen is continuing to push the envelope in so many ways, mixing the text of the iconic DC Comics graphic novel with some bold new territory. That was especially the case for this week’s episode, which answered some significant questions surrounding the show’s run thus far. If the first look at the next episode is any indication, that is set to continue in a pretty powerful way. On Sunday, HBO released a trailer for “This Extraordinary Being”, the sixth episode of the show’s debut season.

The episode is expected to see Angela Abar/Sister Night (Regina King) being “under the influence of nostalgia”, which leads to her reevaluating what she thought she knew about her grandfather, Will Reeves (Louis Gossett Jr.). As tonight’s episode revealed, “Nostalgia” is actually the name of the pills that Will is on, which Regina swallowed before being apprehended by authorities.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Angela’s family relationships will further evolve, especially since that arc has been such a highlight for fans thus far.

“I thought that it was pretty fantastic because it was an opportunity to just be reflective on the fact that most of us, especially black people in America, don’t know their history because we were taken away from our history. And so, to go on this journey with Angela speaks to that in a lot of ways,” King said in a recent interview with Collider. “It was just fascinating and exciting, as an actor, to decide how to make sense of the choices that Angela has made, and try to intellectualize it. You have to keep it real because this is a character that’s supposed to be an actual human being and her eyes are the audience’s window into the story and into her story. As an actor, you have to make sure you make that interesting enough that it’s a journey that the audience wants to go on, and it doesn’t feel like you’re just throwing stuff out and seeing what sticks.”

“You want to actually go on a journey, where you’re either rooting for her or connecting with her,” King continued. “When I first read the pilot, I felt like she was a perfect representation of just every human being. We all wear masks, and we are switching our masks, all the time, to either adapt or to protect ourselves, but we’re giving different versions of ourselves. In just that pilot episode, you see three versions of her, and everybody does that.”

You can check out the synopsis for “This Extraordinary Being” below!

“Deep under the influence of Nostalgia, Angela gets a firsthand account of her grandfather’s journey.”

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.