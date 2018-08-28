‘The Batman’ Fan Art Imagines Oscar Isaac as the Dark Knight

The rumor mill surrounding Matt Reeves‘ highly-anticipated Batman movie really got rolling this weekend as a report suggesting Oscar Isaac‘s potential involvement began surfacing online. Though there has been no indication that the actor would be playing the Caped Crusader himself, fan speculation online has erupted, with many people now curious as to what Isaac could do if given the role.

As always, great fan art allows us to see what an actor could look like in a role, and BossLogic has taken to social media to give us a glimpse into a world where Oscar Isaac and Bruce Wayne are one in the same.

The artist posted a trio of photos on Twitter over the weekend, one showing a profile of Isaac looking a lot like the rich and noble Bruce Wayne. The other two feature a potential Batsuit for Isaac’s take on Batman.

In both cases, these takes on the Batsuit lean more toward the futuristic side. The edges are sharper, the metals are sleeker, and it honestly looks like the most advanced Batsuit we’ve seen from any iteration of the character so far. One of the images has the cowl open on the bottom half, revealing Batman’s chin and mouth, just as almost of the costumes have done to this point.

However, the other photo here gives Batman a full mask, complete with glowing eyes. The technology of the suit will remind you of the armored Batsuit worn by Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, though the sleek design makes it look more like the Black Panther.

To take things one step further, Bosslogic also shared the same profile photo of Oscar Isaac beside a similar image of David Mazouz, who plays a young Bruce Wayne on Gotham. This shows just how alike the two actors actually look, and how much sense it could make for Isaac to play an older version of Mazouz’s character, who will be taking his first steps into the role of Batman as Gotham comes to an end in 2019.

Unfortunately, as much as we’d all love to see Oscar Issac as Batman, it probably won’t go down that way. While the actor is said to be after a “mystery role” in The Batman, Matt Reeves is reportedly looking for a much younger take on the character. Isaac could instead fill a role like Jim Gordon, Harvey Dent, or any number of notable figures in Batman lore.

Who do you think Oscar Isaac could end up playing in The Batman? Would you like to see him in the titular role? Let us know in the comments!