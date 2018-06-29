DC Fans React to First Look at Kristen Wiig in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

The first look at Wonder Woman 1984‘s villain is here — and DC fans seem to be pretty happy about it.

Earlier today, WW84 director Patty Jenkins shared a new photo from the film’s set on her Twitter account, which shows Barbara Ann Minerva (Kristen Wiig) standing in front of an exhibit at the Smithsonian. You can check it out below.

Sure, the still might not show Minerva in her full Cheetah getup, but many have regarded the photo to be pretty darn effective at debuting the character’s human side. For some, the photo has even won them over on Wiig’s casting, something that somewhat polarized the nerd community when it was first announced earlier this year. Here are just a few of those tweets about Kristen Wiig‘s Wonder Woman 1984 debut.

I am all in to hear Barbara Ann Minerva being pronounced in Gal’s accent ?? https://t.co/QMqArt85bI — Nash ?? (@Nashila_) June 27, 2018

BARBARA MINERVA GUYS

THAT’S THE TWEET pic.twitter.com/gfp1Qb4gLK — sara (@batwomaw) June 27, 2018

kristen wiig has takenth my wig — aish (@borgtime) June 27, 2018

If I die, it’ll at least have been at the hands of Kristen Wiig and Patty Jenkins. — ashley ?? (@getwiigywithit) June 27, 2018

Okay, I’m 100% sold. Of course I’m intrigued & eager to see her Cheetah transformation, but seeing #KristenWiig embodying the role, all of my wondering is gone, now I’m just ready to see her in action’ — Paul Tracy (@PaulTracy85) June 27, 2018

