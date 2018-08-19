Ben Affleck’s Batman Gets a ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Fan Poster

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to showcase a whole new era of the DC Extended Universe, and a new fan-made poster takes that to a whole new level.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece on their Instagram account, which continues the series of overly ’80s-themed WW84 posters. This newest one imagines what Bruce Wayne/Batman would look like in the era, adding some extra style to a photo of Good Will Hunting-era Ben Affleck.

This is just the latest WW84 poster in this series, with Diana, Steve Trevor, and even a mustache-wearing Superman previously getting the treatment. Still, this Batman one is equally as creative.

Overall, fans have appeared to respond well to the film’s 1980s setting, with the help of some official photos released by director Patty Jenkins. And it sounds like even as the film leans in to the neon and fanny packs of it all, it will do so with nuance.

“I brought in all of my [department heads] every week,” Jenkins said in an interview earlier this year. “I would sit and hammer home… we have to be so careful that we don’t veer from one movie to another movie, first of all, and, second, that anywhere that she walks out in a Wonder Woman suit, it just doesn’t look ridiculous.”

Either way, the film will definitely take Diana into a sort of uncharted territory, with a story that has yet to be told within the DCEU.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.