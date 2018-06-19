Kevin Smith Reveals Theories on How Steve Trevor Returns in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Last week was a big one for Wonder Woman 1984 news with confirmation of the film’s title, set photos and more, but the biggest news was the reveal that Steve Trevor returns despite having seemingly died at the end of Wonder Woman. Now, Kevin Smith has some theories as to how Diana’s love interest is set to return.

In the most recent episode of Smith’s Hollywood Babble-On podcast with his co-host Ralph Garman, Smith considered exactly how Chris Pine might return as Steve Trevor and he had a couple of ideas — one of them being that it’s really Steve Trevor’s son, but his most compelling idea was one that he cribbed from Fatman on Batman co-host Marc Bernardin.

“On Fatman on Batman, another podcast I do, Marc Bernardin theorized which I thought was pretty clever maybe that’s the Martian Manhunter,” Smith said. “Because he can change his appearance and stuff like that, that’s one possible answer.”

For those unfamiliar, Martian Manhunter is J’onn J’onzz, the last surviving member of his race of green Martians after a Martian holocaust destroyed his wife, his daughter, the rest of his people, and nearly drove him insane. In comics, he was brought to Earth in an accident and came to adopt Earth as his home, using his shapeshifting abilities to fit in. He eventually becomes a founding member of the Justice League of America along with Aquaman, Batman, Flash, Green Lantern, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

If the Steve Trevor of Wonder Woman 1984 is actually Martian Manhunter in disguise it would mark the first time the character has been portrayed in a live-action film (the character was going to be one of the main players in George Miller’s proposed Justice League: Mortal, but the project never made it to screen). It would also create a situation similar to the one already in existence with the DC character Barry Allen/The Flash where there is a movie version and television version active at the same time. David Harewood plays Martian Manhunter on The CW’s Supergirl. Story wise, should Wonder Woman 1984 introduce Martian Manhunter, it would make for an interesting heroic team given the film’s place in a pre-Justice League timeline.

However, there are other theories as to how Steve Trevor could appear in Wonder Woman 1984, including a son of Steve Trevor as Smith also mentioned as well as “Steve” really being a machination of the film’s villains instead of the real deal. There is one possibility, though, that Smith was adamantly against. Garman suggested time travel, but Smith shot it down as being a waste of how things worked out in Wonder Woman.

“I don’t think that,” Smith said. “I think otherwise they waste the depth in that movie.”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.

