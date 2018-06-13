‘Wonder Woman’ 2 First Set Video Released

Wonder Woman is already shooting in Washington D.C., and a new video gives us a great look at Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

The new video shows Diana Prince and Steve Trevor in some typical 80s attire, with Trevor even carrying a fanny pack around his waist. In the video director, Patty Jenkins is giving the duo some guidance for a scene, but Pine seems to spot the person capturing the footage, and she is hilariously freaking out about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He’s a bit further away, but it seems he might even be mimicking operating a camera while Gadot is focused elsewhere. You can watch the whole video below.

While we’re still hazy on some aspects of the film, we do know it is set in the 1980s, and somehow Steve Trevor survived the explosion in the original. Some have theorized it isn’t actually Trevor from that film, but possibly a nephew. In any case, Pine will be reprising the role. We also know Kristen Wiig will play the role of Cheetah, one of Diana’s more well-known adversaries.

With what Jenkins did with Wonder Woman and Trevor, we can’t wait to see what she does with Cheetah, but she’s also excited about really getting to let loose in regards to Wonder Woman, now that the origin tale is out of the way.

“There’s always a struggle in an origin story to get to the point where that superhero exists, and now I’m dying to just let loose and have a great time with her,” said Jenkins. “Not for the whole movie, but in moments. I’m excited to see her power really soar, and us have a great time having a great Wonder Woman in our world. That’s what I’m craving.”

Wonder Woman 2 is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers.

Wonder Woman is on home video now, while Wonder Woman 2 lands in theaters on November 1, 2019.

