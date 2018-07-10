‘Wonder Woman 2’: First Official Look At Steve Trevor

It looks like a familiar face is returning for Wonder Woman 2, and now we’ve got our first look at Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins shared a new photo from the anticipated film that puts one question to rest but results in many others. The photo shows Steve Trevor in a 1980s shopping mall, which is easy to spot thanks to all the specifically 80s fashions behind him.

Jenkins shared the photo with the caption “Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84.” You can check out the new photo below.

A couple of questions come to mind here. First, how exactly did Steve survive the plane explosion in the original Wonder Woman? Granted, we never see his body or him die on screen, but the perception was that he died in that explosion.

Also, Diana refers to the loss of her friend in Justice League, but it is important to note that she is a bit vague there, never saying who she is talking about or more importantly when. That means by Justice League Trevor could be dead, but not in the way many assumed from the original Wonder Woman film.

He also doesn’t look significantly older in this picture, which raises the question of was he frozen or kept in suspended animation somehow? Guess we’ll have to just watch the movie to find out.

In any case, we couldn’t be happier to have him back, and seeing him adjust to this new decade is going to be hilarious. The 80s is a decade ripe for comedic situations and scenarios and having Trevor in the midst of all that should be incredibly entertaining.

Wonder Woman 2 lands in theaters on November 1, 2019.