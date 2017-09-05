Gal Gadot And Patty Jenkins Show Their Support For Cyberbullied Wonder Woman Cosplayers

It’s good to know that when people are faced with ignorance, you can count on the women of Wonder Woman to back you up.

That was the case for two Sri Lankan cosplayers who decided to represent Wonder Woman at a recent convention in Colombo. Amaya Suriyapperuma and Seshani Cooray looked wonderful in their full Wonder Woman regalia, but after the pictures of them made their way to certain Facebook groups, they started getting mocked and accosted with hate filled remarks (via BBC).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“First I was shocked,” Ms. Suriyapperuma told the BBC. I didn’t really let it get to me although I was genuinely baffled at why these people would spend their valuable time hating someone they don’t even know.” Even worse, Suriyapperuma found out about all of the reactions on her birthday.

“I was offended and shocked at how the internet reacted,” said Cooray.”Most of the memes and comments I received seemed to objectify me.”

“Me and my friends and the whole Sri Lankan geek community would band together and silently report every single meme and post and page,” said Suriyapperuma on their chosen reaction method. “Some even got unpublished on Facebook as a result.” They would also get some amazing support from the Geek Club of Sri Lanka and others, who sent encouraging words their way.

In fact, that support was how Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot found out about the situation. “Looking amazing ladies! @amayasurii @SeshaniCooray ❤️💃🏽💪🏻” tweeted Gadot, who shared the ladies’ picture. Director Patty Jenkins would also throw her support in the mix. They look so great, strong, and beautiful!!! Such amazing work and costumes,” Jenkins said.

“It definitely feels amazing to be recognized and praised by Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot herself!” Suriyapperuma said. “I’m a huge fan of Gal Gadot so this has been amazing.”

Both Suriyapperuma and Cooray are appreciative of the support and are grateful that this is now being discussed on a larger scale.

“I think it’s actually a good thing that this is a public story,” Suriyapperuma explains. “If we didn’t get this much coverage this would’ve been just another case of cyber-bullying. But now everyone knows it and thus we have opened a very important conversation about bullying and body shaming.”

Suriyapperuma also wants to let others know they don’t have to take this from anyone. “If people start seeing women being strong as a normal thing – which is what the movie tried to do as well as what I want – then more and more women will stop tolerating harassment.”