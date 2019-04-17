John Cena In Talks For ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel

Update: It seems Cena will be playing Peacemaker according to Variety’s Justin Kroll.

Couple things I forgot to add on this: First this was the role originally intended by for Bautista but due to his massive work schedule, he had to pass. Also I couldn’t confirm but believe Cena would be playing Peacemaker in the film — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 17, 2019

It looks like James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad is getting a dose of WWE as a new report from Variety says that John Cena is in talks to join the anticipated project alongside Idris Elba and Margot Robbie. We’re not sure who he will be playing, but we definitely have some theories. So far the roster includes returning characters like Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, and Deadshot, though Elba will be stepping into the role for Will Smith due to scheduling conflicts. So, who does that leave for Cena?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Turns out plenty of people, as other characters listed on Gunn’s roster include Ratcatcher, King Shark, Polka Dot Man, Peacemaker, and more. The possible combination of Cena and characters like Ratcatcher, King Shark, or Polka Dot Man are ridiculously promising, and we know from his previous films that Cena certainly has the comedic chops to pull those off.

Of course, he could also end up playing the role of Rick Flagg, as Kinnaman will not be reprising it for the relaunch of the lovable villains. We can’t wait to find out more about who Cena will be playing, and hopefully, we’ll find out sooner rather than later. “EXCLU; John Cena is in talks to join Idris Elba and Margot Robbie in James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD https://t.co/IrarTn5PDP“

— Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 17, 2019

Gunn was brought on to direct the relaunch as it’s being described after being fired from Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though that has since been reversed and he is now directing both features. His work on The Suicide Squad will take precedence though, as that was part of his agreement with Disney since he had already committed to it.

This is great news for fans of the Suicide Squad. While David Ayer’s previous movie delivered some great character5s and impressive box office, some weren’t happy with the overall product. Now Gunn, who has a knack for blending comedy with superheroes, will work his magic on this already impressive cast of characters.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6th, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!