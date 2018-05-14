Gerard Way’s Young Animal Imprint Ending at DC Comics in August

Less than two years after launching, DC Comics‘ imprint organized by former My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way is shutting down.

Launched in 2016, Young Animal was responsible for publishing some strange, esoteric stories from some of comics brightest creators. But those series will end with their respective sixth issues, while Way’s own Doom Patrol title with artists Nick Derrington and Tamra Bonvillain will go on hiatus.

The news comes courtesy of the Comics Beat, with Way issuing a statement to the outlet that makes it seem this was the plan all along.

“I want to give everyone an update on Young Animal. In August, SHADE, CAVE CARSON, and MOTHER PANIC will end at issue 6 as we originally planned, alongside ETERNITY GIRL. It’s been an incredible run for each of them and I’m so thankful to all the writers and artists who began this journey with me, and who created such incredible stories.”

The titles originally launched in late 2016 as Doom Patrol was joined by Shade the Changing Girl (by Marley Zarcone, Cecil Castellucci, and Kelly Fitzpatrick), Mother Panic (by Jody Houser and Tommy Lee Edwards), and Cave Carson Has a Cybernetic Eye ( by Way, Jon Rivera, Michael Avon Oeming, and Nick Filardi).

While miniseries joined the line, including BUG! (by Lee and Mike Allred) and Eternity Girl (by Magdalene Visaggio and Sonny Liew), and they eventually crossed over with DC Comics’ main line in the Milk Wars event, the titles all were rebooted after their 12th issues.

Now, Shade the Changing Woman, Mother Panic: Gotham A.D., and Cave Carson Has an Interstellar Eye are all ending.

When the line was first announced with Way and Shelly Bond’s involvement, DC Comics touted it as a “pop-up imprint,” suggesting there was a particular shelf life in mind. But the relaunches made it seem like they intended to keep the titles running by employing the tried-and-true comics selling tactics that tend to dominate the Big Two.

And though the comics are ending, Way is confident the Young Animal imprint will continue in some fashion in the future.

“This is not the end of Young Animal. We’ll have more to news to share when we come back with Doom Patrol. In the meantime, enjoy the rest of these amazing series,” he wrote.

Hopefully we’ll learn more soon.