‘Young Justice: Outsiders’: First Look At Cyborg Revealed

It looks like the cast of Young Justice: Outsiders is about to expand itself once again. With a new season out, the hit show has got long-time fans thrilled, and a new peek at the show has revealed a first look at Cyborg.

So, it’s time you put your hands together for one Victor Stone. The hero is about to make his Young Justice debut after some clear teasers, and he is going to do so with one sleek design in tow.

As you can see below, the design for Cyborg isn’t anything too unexpected. Victor is very much in his prime here, and his lean physique proves the guy is a top-tier athlete. Years of football helped sculpt his body, but Cyborg will soon use his body to do things aside from making touchdowns. After an accident leaves Victor’s body integrated with experimental technology, the boy transitions into a superhero eventually known as Cyborg, and this first look shows off a bit of that tech. After all, one of Victor’s eyes can be seen glowing red, and his outstretched arm has a similar look to it.

Not long ago, a short clip went live showcasing a sneak peek scene starring Cyborg. The video, which can be seen above, was shared by IGN earlier and follows Victor as he confronts his father. With the older man heading up research at his lab, Victor questions his dad about why he continues to miss his football games and ignore him in favor of his work. The encounter boils over into a nasty debate filled with harsh words, and it doesn’t end with any sort of reconciliation. In fact, Victor ends up leaving the lab with his feelings hurt, and fans know the emotional split won’t end will for the football superstar.

are you excited to see Cyborg join Young Justice: Outsiders?

Young Justice: Outsiders will consist of 26 total episodes with new episodes premiering every Friday. Four new episodes will premiere on January 25th as the mid-season finale with the series returning for the second half of the season in June. Young Justice: Outsiders is now streaming on DC Universe.