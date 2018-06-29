First ‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Footage to Debut at San Diego Comic-Con

It’s been more than five years since the final episode of Young Justice aired on Cartoon Network, and we’re finally about to see the first footage of the next chapter in the saga, Young Justice: Outsiders.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con last summer, fans were treated to their first look at the characters designs for the upcoming series, and those in attendance heard the producers talk about what could be expected when the new episodes finally arrived. At this year’s convention, Warner Bros. TV is set to air the very first footage of Outsiders.

Today saw the TV studio announce its entire roster of shows that will be attending next month’s Comic-Con in San Diego, California, and Young Justice: Outsiders was on the list. However, not only is the show getting another panel, but those who attend will see footage from the series.

“The fans have waited long enough and it’s time for a first look at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year,” Warner Bros. TV wrote in its press release. “In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage super heroes of the DC Universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains, and super secrets. This time, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.”

The Young Justice: Outsiders panel will take place on Friday, July 20 at 10 am in Room 6DE. In addition to the first look footage, the panel will include appearances by producers Greg Weisman & Brandon Vietti, art director Phil Bourassa, voice director Jamie Thomasson, and members of the voice cast, Troy Baker and Stephanie Lemelin.

What’s still unknown about Outsiders is when the show will actually premiere to the public. The series is set to stream on the upcoming DC Universe digital service, along with the live-action Titans TV show and animated Harley Quinn series. The service has long been rumored to arrive later this year, but DC and Warner Bros. have yet to announce an official release date.

Are you excited for Young Justice: Outsiders to arrive? Will you be attending the panel at San Diego Comic-Con next month? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!