Zach Braff Really Wants to Play Blue Beetle on Legends of Tomorrow

A few weeks ago, Scrubs star Donald Faison made his Arrowverse debut as Booster Gold much to the delight of DC fans who had been hoping to see the time traveling hero pop up on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow since nearly the series’ very start. But now that Booster Gold is part of The CW’s shared DC Universe — the character was even mentioned on a recent episode of The Flash — there’s another character that fans are hoping. Fans are really hoping to see Faison’s Scrubs costar Zach Braff step into the role of Ted Kord/Blue Beetle, and it turns out, Braff is all for it. Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian,

Braff admitted that he doesn’t know a lot about comics, but he’s ready to be Ted Kord.

“I’ve been learning about this because we do the podcast together, Fake Doctors Real Friends where we rewatch Scrubs and talk about it and I’ve been hearing that a lot of people are clamoring for me to play Ted,” Braff said. “When Donald did that, I don’t know anything about comic books, I must be honest about that, but a lot of people on my social media were like ‘Now that Donald did that you have to, you guys have to do this, and you have to be Ted Kord.”

He added, “You know more, you’re probably more dialed into the comic book universe, clearly, so you tell people I’ll be Ted Kord.”

This isn’t the first time that Braff has suggested that he’d like to play Blue Beetle with Faison’s Booster Gold. Recently, Braff and Faison discussed the idea on the previously mentioned Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast. In that appearance, Braff said he was down to play Ted Kord.

“Listen, this keeps coming up and I want you to tell all your followers: I am down to play Ted Kord,” Braff said. “Whoever owns the property. It’s DC, right? Probably part of the Berlantiverse. He’s one of the first people who ever hired me. But yeah, Donald said that everyone [is saying that I should be Ted Kord] … I don’t follow comic books. I’m sorry. I know people love them. I don’t know anything about it, but yes, I’m here to announce that whoever owns the property. I’m down to play Ted Kord.”

As for the opportunity, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow hasn’t yet been renewed for Season 8, though series showrunner Phil Klemmer did tell ComicBook.com previously that there are plans for Booster next season, though he didn’t mention anything about Ted Kord.

“Even though many of our fans have already guessed the identity of Donald Faison’s character (even before the airing of the finale), we wanted to hold off on the name Booster Gold until the end of the episode,” Klemmer explained. “That was one reason to hold back on the suit. The other was logistics. It takes forever to design such a costume, and we were in the final Season 7 sprint when Donald joined the show. Finally, if and when Booster does get his costume in Season 8, it seems worthy of an entire story or perhaps stories.”

Would you want to see Braff play Ted Kord/Blue Beetle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.