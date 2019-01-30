‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Shares His Support for Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack Snyder’s latest film has officially been announced, and it looks like one of his Justice League stars is pretty hyped about it.

Ray Fisher, who played Victor Stone/Cyborg in the film, recently took to Twitter to celebrate Snyder’s newest project, a Netflix zombie movie called Army of the Dead. Fisher responded with a pretty excited “YES”, alongside the Cyborg-centric hashtag of #BorgLife.

Army of the Dead will be set during a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas and see a man who brings together a group of mercenaries to venture into the quarantined zone to pull off “the greatest heist ever attempted”. Snyder himself came up with the story for Army of the Dead, with Joby Harold penning the script. The report about the film says that the film will have a significant budget and may start filming this summer.

This marks Snyder’s first feature film since Justice League, which he stepped away from in 2017 due to a family tragedy. While the finished film appears to have undergone some major changes from Snyder’s original vision, Fisher has expressed a desire to see Cyborg return to the DCEU — potentially with a Cyborg solo film.

“Zack [Snyder] explained what the overall plan for me was at the time and that there was the potential of a Cyborg standalone down the line.” Fisher explained recently. “Assuming the story would be grounded and compelling, I’d love to do a solo film. I think Cyborg has the potential for a superhero film unlike any we’ve seen before. If Zack were to ever come back to direct another DC film, he’d be my top pick to direct.”

“One of the things is that we have so much technology, we as human beings are so dependant on technology, that the potential for Cyborg is almost limitless with what he could do,” Fisher told ComicBook.com about a Cyborg movie late last year. “We’re talking about a guy who could, if he wanted to, could launch all the nukes with just a thought. He could stop all the cyber-terrorism in the world, if that was what his aim was because you don’t have people running and knocking over banks the way they used to. You’re not going and holding them up, you’re getting on you’re keyboard and you’re handling it that way. I think to be able to see that shift and have it be a real world, in time view of where we’re at in technology would be the most effective thing we could do.”

