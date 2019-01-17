Zack Snyder’s DCEU Plan Leads to Speculation Batman Would Have Died in ‘Justice League 2’

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and original Justice League director Zack Snyder’s multi-movie plan for the DCEU might have culminated in the death of a weary Batman (Ben Affleck) in a Justice League sequel.

My contribution to the fan-initiated fundraising t-shirt campaign. All of the proceeds from this shirt going to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. //t.co/sJQwbqXM3D #afsp pic.twitter.com/X8caqcJlW2 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) January 10, 2019

Snyder on Thursday shared his t-shirt design benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which one fan interpreted to signal Snyder’s intentions to have Superman (Henry Cavill) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams) give birth to a son after Batman dies battling intergalactic warmonger Darkseid in what was originally Justice League: Part Two.

Vero user @EricM.Blake theorized Lois would have been impregnated after Clark Kent’s resurrection in Justice League, the sequel of which would have ultimately ended with Bruce Wayne sacrificing himself to save the world. Lois and Clark’s son would then be named “Bruce” in the fallen Batman’s honor, ending Affleck’s tenure as the caped crusader.

Snyder acknowledged the theory with an applause emoji, suggesting Blake may have uncovered the original plan — or something close to it.

It was also on Vero where Snyder replied with “of course” in response to a shared image depicting Superman carrying Batman’s dead body, described as end of a “five-story arc.”

Before that, Snyder confirmed three crosses spotted at the site of Superman’s death in Batman v Superman was a reference to Snyder’s Justice League sequel that will never materialize, possibly acting as a hint towards Darkseid’s Ant-Life Equation.

Snyder originally stepped back from Justice League following the death of daughter Autumn. The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron writer-director Joss Whedon then took over to steer reshoots and finish Justice League, which ultimately proved to be the DCEU’s lowest-grossing entry following its rushed and dramatic production.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who credits Snyder with inspiring the iteration of the re-imagined character that just won the DCEU its first billion dollar grosser, continues to lobby for the release of the Snyder cut that would present Justice League closer in step with the Man of Steel filmmaker’s vision.

“I’m obsessed with [the Snyder cut] too,” Momoa told MTV News in December.

“That’s just one thing that sucks with our business, where you just can’t speak your mind. But yeah, f— yeah I want to see it.”

Warner Bros. has yet to announce any plans for a Justice League sequel.