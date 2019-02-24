Zack Snyder Teases His ‘Justice League’ Plans Would Have Been Better Than ‘Flashpoint’

Zack Snyder believes his plans for the DC Extended Universe were better than Flashpoint.

Yesterday, Snyder posted to social media a farewell message to Ben Affleck’s Batman. Affleck’s exit is another nail in the coffin of the Snyder-led early era of the DCEU. Rumor was Snyder’s films were building towards one based on Flashpoint, a universe-altering DC Comics event story. The Flash’s solo movie was reportedly titled Flashpoint for a time.

After Snyder posted his farewell to Batman, some fans asked him about what might have been had he continued steering the DCEU. When asked if the franchise would have led to an adaptation of Flashpoint, Snyder said his plans were for something “better.”

One Flashpoint rumor suggested Affleck would appear as Batman in the film. Snyder directed Affleck in his debut as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and again in Justice League in 2017. Snyder’s farewell message feels like a reflection on how the best-laid plans go awry.

“The was a time above…” Snyder writes, “a time before…there were perfect things…diamond absolutes. But things fail…things on earth. And what falls…is fallen. IN the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie…Best Batman ever. Thank you my friend for blessing me with that f***ing glorious chin and an amazing hart.”

Snyder left Justice League and was replaced with Avengers director Joss Whedon for reshoots. Fans have rallied in support of Snyder with the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign, an effort to see Snyder’s version of the movie finished and released in a similar fashion to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition. Snyder offered his thanks for the extreme measures some of those fans have gone to in their efforts.

Affleck’s exit from the role of Batman in the DC Extended Universe was confirmed earlier this month. The role will be recast for Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, known for now as The Batman. Reeves is said to be looking for a younger actor to play Batman in his early days.

Affleck’s exit is one more piece of Snyder’s vision for the DC Extended Universe gone. Henry Cavill already exited the role of Superman, though there has been some indication that he and Warner Bros. could strike a new deal in the future for his return.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.