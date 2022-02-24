Zack Snyder Gets A GOAT Emoji From Twitter

Earlier this week Twitter began rolling out custom emojis on the hashtags for fan-favorite celebrities and sports players, tacking a tiny goat emoji (for the GOAT acronym, Greatest Of All Time) on to the hashtag, or did they? Among the initial people who seemingly had a GOAT emoji are professional footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, actress and model Erica Nlewedim, singer-songwriter Davido, and others. Now the latest to have the GOAT emoji, seemingly the only film director so far with the distinction, is none other than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Army of the Dead filmmaker Zack Snyder, though it appears it might be a trick by Twitter users exploiting the goat character in the hashtag

The filmmaker made his debut as a feature director with 2004’s Dawn of the Dead remake, a film that was an early effort from architects of the DCEU as James Gunn penned the script. Snyder didn’t fully become a fanboy favorite until his second feature film, the 2007 feature adaptation of Frank Miller’s 300, which put him on a path toward becoming one of the leading voices in comic book movies. Following that film Snyder went on to direct Watchmen in 2009 and would stay in the DC family, directing Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and later Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

https://twitter.com/getFANDOM/status/1496852016102281216

Though the calls to “Restore the Snyderverse” continue in earnest from the filmmaker’s fans, Zack himself has expressed more interest in working on his original films. For the time being Snyder has a first look deal at Netflix which has already resulted in two movies in the “Army of the Dead” franchise with an anime on the way. Snyder is set to direct the sci-fi epic Rebel Moon for the streamer later this year.

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder previously said about his upcoming film, which he revealed began as a pitch for a Star Wars movie. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out… I’ve spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I’ve been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized.”

