Zack Snyder Worked With David Ayer to Get Batman and Flash in ‘Suicide Squad’

While the DC Extended Universe didn’t have a very long shelf-life, and Warner Bros. wisely chose to move the franchise in a new direction based on the individual styles of filmmakers and characters, Zack Snyder‘s vision of a connected series of films did have its bright spots. Sure, you may not have liked Batman v Superman, and the Justice League is certainly considered a bit of a disaster, but no matter what side of the fence you find yourself on, it’s tough to say there was nothing worth celebrating in these films. The casting of Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa obviously tops the list of best decisions made by Snyder’s regime, but there are fun things to be found on an even smaller scale than that, like a few of the crossover moments that occurred in these films, hinting at the larger universe.

One of the best parts of Suicide Squad was undoubtedly seeing Ben Affleck’s Batman and Ezra Miller’s Flash pop up in a couple of scenes, helping to explain how these dangerous criminals were caught in the first place. After all, with powers like theirs, it would take a hero to get them behind bars, and the movie did a great job making that happen.

As it turns out, Snyder worked with Suicide Squad director David Ayer to bring these scenes to life. During the director’s cut presentation of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on Sunday night, which was live-streamed on Vero, Snyder talked about the appearance of those Justice League members in Suicide Squad, though he and Ayer wanted to make sure that the two individual movies remained separate in the eyes of fans.

“Snyder and Ayer worked together to get Batman and Flash in Suicide Squad,” wrote Stephen M. Colbert, who was covering the event, “but they wanted to keep them mostly separate.”

Zack doesn't know about Steppenwolf in Suicide Squad.

If you recall, Flash showed up early in the film when Captain Boomerang was arrested and that was his only scene. However, Batman showed up on multiple occasions. Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader was seen taking down both Harley Quinn and Deadshot, and Bruce Wayne was shown during the film’s post-credits scene talking with Amanda Waller about the metahumans he’s been searching for.

These crossover moments were pretty cool when they happened, but don’t expect too many in future DC films.

