Save 33% on the Yakuza Remastered Collection Day 1 Edition for the PS4

Sega has brought remastered versions of Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 to North America, delivering the games in 1080p (60fps) for the PlayStation 4. In addition to the remaster, the English scripts for the game have been revised, and content that was previously cut has been re-added. This includes content like shogi, mahjong, and the massage parlor.

Inside the Day 1 Edtion you'll find Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5 on two disks in a red collectible case emblazoned with Kiryu’s dragon tattoo. It also includes a PlayStation 3-style case for Yakuza 5, which was only available digitally in the past. That means collectors will be able to "fill the gap in their library". At the time of writing, it's available to order here at Best Buy and here on Amazon for $39.99 (33% off) - the first time that we've seen it drop below the $59.99 list price (UPDATE: On a side note, Saints Row: The Third - Remastered went up for pre-order today). The full list of features is available below.

The Yakuza remastered collection is Far from a typical Console generation port. In addition to graphical and performance upgrades (720p> 1080p at 30> 60FPS), all three games have gone through a rigorous re-localization process.

The English scripts for each game have been reviewed, revised, and even rewritten in some Cases, and content previously cut from the Western releases of Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 have been re-added in the Yakuza remastered collection.

The Yakuza remastered collection brings the final missing chapters in kiryu's story to the PlayStation 4. From Yakuza 0 to Yakuza 6: the song of life, players can now experience the full story of the Dragon of Dojima, all on a single platform.

Missing content from the original Western releases has been re-added to the remastered versions, and the full English scripts have been reviewed, revised, and had portions rewritten for accuracy alongside the original Japanese releases.

Day One Edition contains Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, & Yakuza 5 on two disks in a striking red collectible case, Emblazoned with kiryu's trademark Dragon tattoo. While supplies last.

