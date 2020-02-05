Cyberpunk 2077 Creators Have No Plans for VR, Said It's "Not Really Viable Yet"

Cyberpunk 2077 seems like it’d be quite the game to experience in virtual reality considering how vibrant Night City is with its diverse population, but those with virtual reality setups shouldn’t hold their breath. CD Projekt Red’s John Mamais addressed the topic of virtual reality with OnMSFT recently and said that the developers did at least give it a shot when creating Cyberpunk 2077 but that it didn’t work out. He confirmed there still aren’t any plans to pursue virtual reality and added that the technology is “not really viable yet.”

Mamais, the head of studio at CD Projekt’s Cracow division and a senior executive producer on games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, said the developers thought about VR at least at one point. They even had VR dev kits to see if it would work with Cyberpunk 2077, but he expressed doubt in it.

“We tried. We were thinking about VR but, yeah, we’re not doing anything with VR. We got the VR dev kits but …” Mamais said.

He continued to say that some parts of the game would work in VR, but that overall, “it’s not really viable yet. The money to be made simply isn’t there, he added, though he said he likes VR even if CD Projekt Red isn’t doing anything with it right now.

“Some things would work in VR but, I think, it’s not really viable yet,” Mamais said when asked if VR was simply not a good fit for Cyberpunk 2077. “You’re not making a lot of money in VR yet. It’s very experimental and niche, yeah. I would like to. I like VR but we’re not doing anything with it yet.”

It’s easy to imagine why people might want to see the new game in a VR setting. The people we’ll meet in the game based on what’s been show so far are almost always augmented with cybernetic enhancements that blur the line between machine and human, so seeing those up close and personal would be quite the experience. The whole game will pretty much be experienced from a first-person perspective as well, so the potential definitely existed. It’s not quite as unheard of anymore for VR spin-offs to exist alongside main installments, but it looks like there are still no plans for that right now.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to be released on September 17th following a delay that pushed it back from April 16th.