PlayStation 4 and Switch are Getting a Retro Brawler Compilation

For retro enthusiasts, the current console generation has provided a plethora of ways to revisit old-school classics. Later this month, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch owners will be able to check out 18 titles from the Double Dragon and Kunio-kun franchises when Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle releases! Published by Arc System Works, the compilation features seven games previously released in the west, as well as 11 games that are being localized for the very first time. As far as bundles go, this one definitely features an eclectic batch of games, but old-school gamers should find plenty to enjoy. Here are the titles fans should be a bit more familiar with:

Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones

Renegade

River City Ransom

Super Dodge Ball

And here are the games being localized for the first time:

Nekketsu Renegade Kunio-kun

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club

Downtown Nekketsu Story

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club – Soccer Story

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!

Downtown Special Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!

Go-Go! Nekketsu Hockey Club Slip-and-Slide Madness

Surprise! Nekketsu New Records! The Distant Gold Medal

Nekketsu Fighting Legend

Kunio-kun’s Nekketsu Soccer League

Nekketsu! Street Basketball All-Out Dunk Heroes

While the compilation bills itself as a brawler, the Kunio-kun franchise actually offers a lot more gameplay variety, which should come in handy when players need a break from all that punching. Double Dragon might not boast the same level of name recognition it once had, but the series was a major force in the video game industry during the height of the 8-bit era. The franchise was so popular, it even had a theatrical release, back in 1994. Kunio-kun, on the other hand, is likely unknown to a lot of gamers. The four titles released in the west received massive localization changes, so many gamers wouldn't have known there was any relation between them!

As of this writing, no price point has been announced for Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle, but it appears that it will be a digital exclusive. The compilation was released in Japan on Xbox One and PC, but Arc System Works has not announced a western release for either platform.

What do you think of Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle? Are you a fan of both franchises? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!