Blizzard Responds to Warcraft 3 Criticisms

Blizzard recently launched Warcraft III: Reforged to give its Warcraft community a new way to play a classic, but the reception hasn’t been overwhelmingly positive, to say the least. People highlighted several aspects of the game that weren’t up to their standards, and Blizzard responded with promises to fix those parts of the game while even offering refunds for those who weren’t satisfied. Blizzard’s latest earnings call offered another perspective on this from the higher-ups who said it’s been a “hard week” watching the reactions to the game.

Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, addressed the Warcraft III: Reforged conversations during the company’s most recent earnings call. He said (via GameSpot) that the community had certain expectations that weren’t met by Blizzard this time.

“Honestly, it's been a bit of a hard week,” Brack said. “Our community has come to expect really amazing things from us, and we've heard from them that we have not achieved that bar.”

Brack continued to say the company stands by its games and that they’re going to continue working on it to build up Warcraft III further now that it’s launched.

“We stand behind our games and have consistently shown that we not only support them but we continue to build on them, even after launch,” Brack said. “We're committed to doing that here as well.”

The comments from the Blizzard president echo those of Blizzard’s official stance on refunds for the game. Like most companies, Blizzard has a set refund policy in place, but it’s making an exception for Warcraft III given the situation.

“Blizzard stands by the quality of our products and our services,” a post on the Blizzard support site read. “Normally we set limits for refund availability on a game, based on time since purchase and whether it has been used. However we want to give players the option of a refund if they feel that Warcraft III: Reforged does not provide the experience they wanted. So, we’ve decided to allow refunds upon request for the time being. You may request a refund here on our Support Site.”

Blizzard will continue working on Warcraft III, though players have already made their voices known. If you take a look at the game’s Metacritic score, you’ll find that the game has an insanely low user score of just 0.5.