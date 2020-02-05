Blizzard Offering Instant Warcraft 3 Reforged Refunds Following Massive Backlash

Wacraft III: Reforged launched last month, and while it should have been an easy cash-in for Blizzard, the title's release was met with fans of the classic real-time strategy game whose nostalgia was quickly mutated into a very passionate anger. Why? Well, for one the game was in a pretty bad state at launch, hence it's 60 critic and .05 user score on Metacritic. In short, the game had a lot of issues, and still does. But that's not the only thing that has classic RTS fans unhappy.

Beyond being broken in parts, it's been revealed that cut-scenes shown off of the game before release are missing from the final product. Further, Blizzard announced that every mod made for the title will belong to Blizzard, which also means no custom games or maps. Coupling this anti-consumer strategy with a messy launch and missing content, has created a storm of backlash, which has led Blizzard to giving out free, automatic refunds for the game.

As of right now, you can get an instant refund for the game, whether purchased or pre-ordered, via this link right here. Now, it's unclear how lunch this policy will remain active, so if you are unhappy with the game and want a refund, be sure to act sooner rather than later, because there's a good chance that when the game is in a better state, these refunds will go away.

For those that don't know: Warcraft III: Reforged is a complete reimagining of the real-time strategy classic that has rebuilt every hero, unit, building, and environment in Warcraft III from the ground up. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official overview from Blizzard:

"Relive the events of Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and The Frozen Throne. Command mysterious night elves, insidious undead, savage orcs, and noble humans as alliances shift and cultures clash in ruthless conflict."