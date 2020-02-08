Watch: The Witcher's Ciri Dishes Out Lethal Kicks in New Training Video

Thankfully Netflix is full steam ahead on The Witcher, and as season 2 gears up production, we're starting to see the stars of the show get prepared to reprise their fan-favorite roles. That includes Freya Allan, who plays Ciri in the show, and she recently shared a new video showing off her training for what looks to be a far more action-packed journey for her character in season 2. Allan starts off close to the camera and then backs up a bit before starting a series of high kicks as she moves forward. It's looking like Ciri is going to be fighting a bit more in season 2, and you can check out the video below.

Ciri did see some action in season 1, but it wasn't of the punching and kicking variety for the most part. Ciri's season 1 journey was all about survival, but season 2 seems to be more about learning how to truly defend herself and fight more like Geralt, who she finally meets up with in the season 1 finale.

Coupled with that training sword she recently showed off in her Instagram Story, it would seem she is going all-in on training with Geralt at Kaer Morhen, and we cannot wait to see more.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!